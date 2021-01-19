Political notebook

’'These are vetting efforts that identify any questionable behavior in the past, or any potential link to questionable behavior not related to extremism,’' said Jonathan Rath Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman. He said that defense officials are not asking questions right now, and proactively removing people ’'out of an abundance of caution.’'

The service members include at least two with possible sympathies for antigovernment groups, said two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. Another 10 were removed for other reasons that defense officials declined to detail, but said it does have to do with extremism.

A dozen members of the National Guard have been removed from inauguration duty as the federal government screens troops involved for security concerns, senior US defense officials said Tuesday, one day before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take over as commander in chief.

Army General Daniel Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, declined to provide specifics about the two service members alleged to have expressed common cause with antigovernment groups, but said they made ’'inappropriate comments.’' One of those individuals was flagged for concern within his unit, while the other was reported to authorities, defense officials said.

The 12 service members removed represent a fraction of 1 percent of the 25,000 members of the National Guard deployed in Washington for the inauguration following the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by a mob that sought to stop the certification of Biden as the next president. The group, supporting President Trump, smashed its way into Congress in an attack that led to the death of five people, including a police officer.

Democratic lawmakers sought vetting of National Guard members deployed for the inauguration afterward, citing the arrest of numerous veterans in the mob. The names of guardsmen supporting the inauguration were then sent to the FBI for vetting.

Hokanson said that some of the guardsmen who have been flagged will be pulled ’'off the line’' where guardsmen have formed a security perimeter around the Capitol, White House and other federal buildings. He said he is ’'not concerned’' that a large part of the National Guard has security concerns, citing the small percentage who were removed after screening.

’'Let me be clear: Extremism is not tolerated in any branch of the United States military,’' Hokanson said. ’'If there are reported issues, our leaders will address them immediately and in accordance with established department policies and in coordination with law enforcement.’'

The Pentagon on Tuesday referred questions about the guardsmen who have been removed to the Secret Service, which in turn said that any questions about National Guard personnel should be directed to the Defense Department.

’'In order to maintain critical operational security surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, the US Secret Service and our law enforcement partners will not be commenting on the means and methods used to conduct the agency mission, inclusive of protective intelligence matters,’' the Secret Service said in a statement. ’'Any questions specific to National Guard Bureau personnel should be directed to the Defense Department and the National Guard Bureau.’'

The Associated Press first reported that some guardsmen would be removed from inauguration duty.

Not all of the Guardsmen being removed from inauguration duty necessarily have far-right militia ties; in some cases the military is removing individuals flagged by the FBI without knowing the reason they were flagged out of an abundance of caution, according to one official.

Guardsmen closer to the inner workings of the inauguration, like those overseeing access points, may receive higher levels of screening, said Michael Taheri, a retired Air Force major general and former director of staff for the National Guard Bureau.

Background checks for service members have broadened in recent years to include social media activity and more frequent monitoring, Taheri said, mirroring how private companies comb online behavior for prospective hires.

Washington Post

Biden to nominate Pa. health official for US post

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will nominate Pennsylvania’s top health official, Rachel Levine, to be his assistant secretary of health. Levine, a pediatrician, would become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the US Senate.

’'Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,’' Biden said in a statement. ’'She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.’'

Levine serves as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health and has been leading the state’s public health response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s transition team noted that Levine — first appointed by Democratic Governor Tom Wolf in 2017 — was confirmed three times by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania state Senate to serve as secretary of health and the state’s physician general.

Last year, as Levine rose to prominence leading Pennsylvania’s pandemic response, she became the target of nasty attacks on her gender identity.

One in particular made headlines and earned a scathing rebuke from the governor: A photo of a man sitting in a carnival dunk tank wearing a floral print dress and a long blond wig. The man said he was going for a Marilyn Monroe look, but organizers of the carnival fund-raiser in Bloomsburg, Pa., said he resembled Levine.

Washington Post

Fewer guests expected at Trump send-off

The White House is having trouble finding guests for President Trump’s send-off ceremony on Wednesday.

Several prominent Republicans who were invited to the event at Joint Base Andrews early Wednesday do not plan to attend, including the Senate and House GOP leaders, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, according to people familiar with the matter.

The White House has made some curious choices for its invitation list. Several former Trump aides who became outspoken critics of the president received invitations, including financier Anthony Scaramucci, who was the White House communications director for 11 days in 2017, but by 2019 was publicly advocating for Trump’s impeachment.

Former chief of staff John Kelly and former national security adviser John Bolton and his deputy, Charlie Kupperman, were also invited. None of them will attend. Nor is Vice President Mike Pence.

Aides said they anticipate a mixture of junior staff and some of Trump’s most loyal supporters.

Two former Trump aides who plan to be there, though: Boris Epshteyn, who worked on Trump’s first campaign, and the president’s original White House press secretary, Sean Spicer.

Bloomberg News