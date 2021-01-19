Top Fox News managers depart amid Murdoch concerns over Arizona election-night projection

Bill Sammon, 62, Fox News Channel's senior vice president and managing editor in Washington, told staffers Monday morning about his retirement. His role will be absorbed by existing editorial staffers. A spokesperson declined to comment on the reason for his retirement.

NEW YORK - The Fox News executive who oversaw its election-night “decision desk” is retiring at the end of the month, a move due in part to what Rupert Murdoch and other top network leaders viewed as a mishandling of the network’s early Arizona projection for Joe Biden.

Advertisement

His announcement came as Fox laid off nearly 20 staffers Tuesday, including Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who worked on the decision desk with Sammon. Fox declined to comment specifically on Stirewalt, citing employee confidentiality. His departure shocked many inside the building who bemoaned the loss of a respected Washington voice at a time when the conservative-leaning network is navigating its future after the Trump administration.

In response to The Washington Post's queries about the layoffs, a network spokesperson issued a statement saying Fox News's digital arm had "realigned its business and reporting structure to meet the demands of this new era" in the aftermath of the 2020 election cycle. "We are confident these changes will ensure the platform continues to deliver breakthrough reporting and insightful analysis surrounding major issues, both stateside and abroad."

Stirewalt, a regular on-air presence, defended Fox's election night projections after they came under question. "Arizona is doing just what we expected it to do, and we remain serene and pristine," he said after the network made its call - the first strong indicator that Trump's reelection hopes were imperiled after an evening of otherwise encouraging early results for the GOP. The Fox call enraged the Trump campaign and altered the narrative of election-night media coverage.

Advertisement

And while it ultimately proved to be correct, it led to several days of anxiety for Fox as Biden's margin over Trump in Arizona continued to narrow during a vote count slowed by the large number of mail-in ballots last year, and other media organizations held off on a decision.

Fox projected Biden's win in Arizona at 11:20 p.m. on election night when 73% of the vote had been reported. Yet the news was conveyed with little fanfare or preparation for the network's on-air staff. No announcement was made until anchor Bill Hemmer, reviewing the latest status of an electoral map that was looking positive for President Donald Trump, glanced at the Southwest, where the decision desk had left its yellow check mark on Arizona, projecting that the state would go for Biden.

Trump allies publicly voiced their displeasure with the network call while others attempted to pressure Fox to abandon it. Some of Fox's opinion hosts cast doubt on the projection.

The Arizona call became a flash point among Trump supporters, some of whom threatened to abandon the network. As the president continued his baseless attack on the election results, smaller outlets such as Newsmax gained viewers because of the story.

Murdoch, Fox News's co-founder, has told colleagues that the way Fox handled the Arizona call damaged Fox News's reputation and solidified the view among some Trump supporters that the network is aligned against him. Even though Fox's projection ended up being accurate, Murdoch has fretted that it was handled poorly.

Advertisement

Fox recently shook up its evening lineup, replacing former 7 p.m. news anchor Martha MacCallum with a rotating cast of opinion hosts. The move came as Fox's ratings in that time slot had slid.

While the decision desk is run by contractor Arnon Mishkin, who handled the statistical modeling of the desk, it fell to Sammon to determine editorially when Fox was ready to make its projection on the air.

It was Sammon's role that raised eyebrows in the aftermath of the call, Fox staffers told The Post. But it was Stirewalt's dismissal that caused more consternation in the building, they said. "A major overreaction to Trump and the audience freakout," said one staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly.

Murdoch, whose family controls Fox’s parent company, has taken a more active interest in its programming after of the election. He was involved in the decision to move MacCallum and is said to be advocating larger changes as the network navigates the Biden era. A Murdoch spokesperson did not respond to emails seeking comment.