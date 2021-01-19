All eyes on state’s vaccine rollout

We need a real feat of industrial engineering
In “Vaccine rollouts often hit potholes” (Page A1, Jan. 11), Dugan Arnett lays out the history of troubles in administering the polio vaccine and notes that in 1947, in New York City, nearly 5 million people were vaccinated for smallpox in about a two-month period.
I can remember that when I was a second-grade student at St. Theresa School in West Roxbury, I was brought with my classmates into the school gym and given the vaccine in an assembly line that Henry Ford would have admired.
We need to use school facilities, gyms, and cafeterias to administer vaccines, as they did in the 1950s once they got things right. We need industrial engineers to work with doctors to make the wheels spin.
Don’t overlook (as usual) Central and Western Mass.
I understand the state wanting to provide a vaccination site (”Gillette Stadium to be state’s first mass vaccination site,” Metro, Jan. 13). But Gillette is a two-hour round-trip drive from Central Massachusetts, and easily three hours round trip from the western part of the state. Are similar sites planned for Pittsfield, Springfield, and Worcester? This looks like yet another example of the State House ignoring the rest of the state.
