All eyes on state’s vaccine rollout

We need a real feat of industrial engineering

In “Vaccine rollouts often hit potholes” (Page A1, Jan. 11), Dugan Arnett lays out the history of troubles in administering the polio vaccine and notes that in 1947, in New York City, nearly 5 million people were vaccinated for smallpox in about a two-month period.

I can remember that when I was a second-grade student at St. Theresa School in West Roxbury, I was brought with my classmates into the school gym and given the vaccine in an assembly line that Henry Ford would have admired.