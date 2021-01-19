The Grocery Stories: How government should work for Americans

“By the next time I see you,” my endocrinologist said when I was leaving her office in December, “I hope we are both vaccinated.”

I’m not sure why my throat is tightening, my eyes welling. I swallow hard, call myself into check.

Walking down the hallway, I stare at the floor, well-marked with social distancing signs. We are all keeping our distance as we make our way to what would be, under typical circumstances, a large modern high school gymnasium.

Before the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines had been developed and given emergency use authorization, I, like many people, thought about what I would do once rollouts began.

I had two immediate concerns: my likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 working as a front-line grocery clerk, and my being potentially at higher risk of virus complications because I have insulin-dependent diabetes.

There is static in my head, in the country. The perilous pandemic and these perilous political days are chasing us with a vengeance. And still, how will we protect ourselves?

For a time, I worried that the vaccines were being rushed because of political agendas. I worried that their warp-speed development might be camouflaging warp greed. I worried when I heard at various times that unidentified co-workers tested positive for COVID-19. Had I worked with them? I still worry about the hundreds of people I am exposed to each day and have to believe that, at some point, customers with the virus who were pre- or asymptomatic crossed my path. I have already had customers tell me they have had COVID-19.

I worry about the raging number of cases that are spiking and the growing number of people dying. And I keep reading about the vaccine studies.

My store is representative of the country when it comes to the vaccine: Some of my co-workers are unsure about whether they want it; others are conspiracy theorists who believe in a panoply of mal-intent; still other colleagues have signed up and are eager to get these shots in the arm — hopefully, our version of Beowulf’s protective chain mail.

I am two people away from being called into the gymnasium’s set-up of makeshift tents where I will receive the first of two Moderna vaccines.

Everything is seamless, from the check-in and showing my QR code to answering a final round of questions. Impressive how smoothly it all unfolds. I feel a sense of pride, as if somehow I had something to do with the operation. The parking lot is full, and I feel proud of everyone who is responding to this call. It is two days after the assault on the US Capitol building.

Everything comes down to a personal decision. What feels right for each of us? Without benefit of a crystal ball, I must decide: Do I want the vaccine? Do I believe in the vaccine? Do I take it to protect myself and, in a larger sense, take it to be in service to others because, in the long run, it is likely to lessen spreading the virus? It is an amplified version of willingly wearing my mask.

Four days before my vaccine appointment, a friend says, “I think you answered a question incorrectly.”

“What do you mean?” I ask.

“The food services part — it is just for people working in health care,” she says.

My stomach tightens.

A few minutes after 9 a.m., I telephone the office handling vaccinations. I identify myself and say, “I think I misread the question about food services. I want to do the right thing here. I am a front-line worker at a grocery store,” I say. I ask the man on the phone to tell me how to fix this.

He confirms that currently vaccines are open for health care workers. And then he says, “Ma’am, you did this in good faith. Keep your appointment and don’t worry about this.”

“Are you sure?” I ask.

“Don’t worry about this,” he says.

I leave a little early for my appointment, not wanting to be late.

I am called to tent number five. My nurse is welcoming, as are all the other volunteers. “Relax your arm,” she says, patting my left arm, feeling when it softens. I do not feel her inject the vaccine.

“Thank you for your service,” I say when leaving the tent.

In the waiting area, where those of us newly vaccinated sit for 15 minutes to make sure we are fine and have no allergic reaction, I am near the woman who was ahead of me on line.

We begin to talk, acknowledge how beautifully this process has gone. Quickly, we turn to what we both see as the treasonous attack on the Capitol 48 hours earlier. She tells me that she believes things will change for the better. “That’s all I’ll say or I will begin to cry,” she says.

“I was choked up walking down the hallway,” I say.

“Me, too,” she says.

“This feels like how government should be working for its people,” I say.

She nods in agreement.

We sit quietly.

Mary Ann D'Urso's column appears regularly in the Globe.