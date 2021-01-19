Songwriter sounds a discordant note on US response to coronavirus

As of Jan. 15, the United States has 4 percent of the world’s population, and yet we have 25.5 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases. We also account for 20 percent of the world’s COVID-19 mortalities.

Now, if, say, we accounted for only 4 percent of the global mortalities — and we should be able to do even better, shouldn’t we, because we have “the best health care in the world” — then we would only have had around 80,400 deaths at this point.

In other words, nearly 319,000 Americans have lost their lives (so far) because our response to the pandemic has been so far below average.