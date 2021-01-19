Chiefs await word on how long Patrick Mahomes will remain in concussion protocol

After a brief sideline exam, he bounded down a set of steps and then ran into a tunnel and to the Chiefs’ locker room.

After Mahomes was hit by Cleveland’s Mack Wilson in the third quarter, he staggered while trying to stand up and was taken for medical attention.

Some 24 hours after Patrick Mahomes was forced out if the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Browns, Kansas City coach Andy Reid still had not yet confirm that his start quarterback has a concussion, according to the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs, behind backup quarterback Chad Henne, held off the Browns, 22-17, to earn a spot in Sunday’s AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to ESPN, Reid indicated Mahomes may have been able to return to the field, if not for and put in concussion protocol.

“There was a chance ‘back in the day’ that Patrick comes back in [the game],’’ Reid said. “You saw him run up the tunnel. By the time he got to that point he was feeling pretty good. But there’s a certain protocol you have to follow and that takes it out of the trainer’s hand and the player’s hand and the doctor’s hand.’'

Bucs defense gets boost with Vea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers designated nose tackle Vita Vea to return from the reserve/injured list and the third-year pro is expected to resume practice ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Green Bay.

Vea has been sidelined since breaking an ankle during a 20-19 loss at Chicago on Oct. 8. The Bucs have a 21-day window to return the 6-foot-4-inch, 347-pound tackle to the active roster.

Vea was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s appeared in 34 games, including five this season. The Bucs have led the NFL in rushing defense each of the past two seasons.

Chargers turn to Staley

The Los Angeles Chargers chose their new head coach from the staff of the team that shares SoFi Stadium with them. They announced Sunday night that they had agreed to a contract to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve known Brandon for five minutes or five years, what quickly becomes apparent is the amount of energy and passion he approaches each and every moment with,” John Spanos, the Chargers’ president of football operations, said in a written statement. “The consistency of that enthusiasm is unique and, most importantly, it drives his ability to connect with people.

“His coaching journey to this particular moment is inspiring; if not for the sheer perseverance and determination of it all, then certainly for the dramatic results it has produced for the teams and players he has coached. I know it’s cliché but I know Brandon quite literally cannot wait to get to work.”

Staley, 38, was coaching Division 3 college football at John Carroll University as recently as 2016. He also had college coaching stints at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and James Madison University. He jumped to the NFL as an outside linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears in 2017. After two seasons with the Bears and one with the Denver Broncos, he was hired by coach Sean McVay as the Rams’ defensive coordinator this season and oversaw the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

“It’s not just that Brandon possesses a tremendous football mind that makes him the ideal head coach to lead our team forward,” Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said in a written statement. “It’s that he excels in the ability to effectively tailor, apply, and communicate his concepts to players. It’s clear that Brandon will not be outworked, he’s the football equivalent of a gym rat, and that has earned him the universal respect of the players he has coached throughout his journey.”

The Rams’ season ended with Saturday’s loss at Green Bay in a division playoff game, making Staley available to be hired by the Chargers. He replaces Anthony Lynn, who was fired after a 7-9 season that ended with a four-game winning streak. The Chargers appear to have a franchise quarterback in place after Justin Herbert’s rookie-year exploits.

“While this is certainly a dream come true, it’s also a dream that’s just beginning,” Staley said in a written statement. “There’s a reason this was probably the most sought after job out there — from ownership, to the fans, to the city, to the men in that locker room-it’s the total package.”

The Chargers also interviewed offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy of Kansas City, Jason Garrett of the New York Giants, Joe Brady of Carolina, and Arthur Smith of Tennessee, and defensive coordinators Robert Saleh of San Francisco and Matt Eberflus of Indianapolis. Saleh was hired as head coach of the New York Jets and Smith was hired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

With Urban Meyer’s hiring by the Jacksonville Jaguars, four NFL teams have hired new head coaches. The Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles continue to look. The Lions are focused on hiring New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell, according to a report by ESPN. Campbell is a former interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Niners promote from within

The San Francisco 49ers promoted linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator and run game coordinator Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator to fill openings on the staff after Saleh left to take over as head coach for the Jets.

Saleh was hired by the Jets after a four-year run as defensive coordinator in San Francisco and brought passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur with him as offensive coordinator.

Coach Kyle Shanahan took little time to pick Ryans to fill Saleh’s role and give McDaniel the coordinator title on offense. Shanahan has been the play caller since taking over in 2017 and hadn’t had an offensive coordinator until now, splitting run and pass duties with McDaniel and LaFleur.

It’s been a rapid rise up the coaching ranks for the 36-year-old Ryans, who finished a 10-year playing career in 2015 and has never run a defense at any level. He was hired in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach in San Francisco and was promoted to be in charge of the inside linebackers the following season.

“He knows everything that’s going on the field, like the back of his hand,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw said late in the season. “He and Saleh are the leaders of the defense. By having played in that defense before, he knows what to expect and he does a good job explaining what he wants out of you.

“Everybody loves DeMeco because he’s going to coach you hard. Sometimes you may not like it, but he’ll motivate you and also tell you if you’re doing good.”

Ryans helped develop 2018 third-round pick Fred Warner into an All-Pro this past season, as well as helping 2019 fifth-rounder Greenlaw become a solid NFL starter. Now he will be tasked with running the entire defense for a unit that has ranked in the top five in total defense in each of the past two seasons.

Saleh’s crew led by 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, star cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and Warner was one of the most dominant units in 2019 when the Niners made the Super Bowl.

But the Niners still managed to have a strong defense this year despite trading Buckner and losing Bosa, Sherman, edge rusher Dee Ford, safety Jaquiski Tartt, and several other key defensive players for significant time this season.

Ryans was the 2006 Defensive Rookie of the Year for Houston and a two-time Pro Bowler in his 10-year career that began as a second-round pick of the Texans in 2006 on a staff that included Shanahan and Saleh.

The 37-year-old McDaniel has helped the Niners rank sixth in the NFL with 131.1 yards rushing per game the past two seasons when he was in charge of the running game.

McDaniel had worked with Shanahan for years as an assistant under him in Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Houston before Shanahan got the promotion from coordinator to head coach.

Saints coach goes back to school

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen has agreed in principle to become LSU’s defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because some contractual details were still pending.

Nielsen is in line to become LSU’s third defensive coordinator in three seasons. He replaces Bo Pelini, whose defense struggled in the 2020 season. The Tigers ranked 124th nationally in total defense, allowing 492 yards per game.

Nielsen has been the defensive line coach for all four on the Saints’ NFC South-winning squads from 2017 to 2020. He also has history with LSU coach Ed Orgeron, having played at Southern California when Orgeron was a defensive line coach there, and having coached on Orgeron’s staff at Mississippi from 2005 to 2007.

At New Orleans, Nielsen oversaw a defensive front that totaled 45 sacks this season, which ranked eighth in the NFL. The Saints averaged nearly 47 sacks during the past four seasons, always ranking in the top eight in the league during that span. The Saints also consistently ranked near the top in run defense, including fourth in 2020.

Before joining the Saints, Nielsen spent four seasons at North Carolina State, where his roles included recruiting coordinator, defensive line coach, and running game coordinator.

Combine to be a virtual affair

The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine because of health and safety precautions.

The league informed teams that any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually.

“We will work with the schools to encourage consistency in testing and drills across pro days and ensure that all clubs have access to video from those workouts, irrespective of whether the club is represented at a particular workout,” the NFL told teams in a memo obtained by the Associated Press.

The league is working with club physicians and athletic trainers to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects. The plan will likely involve a combination of virtual interviews by club medical staffs and testing done at labs and medical facilities near the invited prospect’s residence.