EMass boys’ hockey: Gloucester’s Emerson Marshall headlines Players of the Week

▪ Standish Carothers, Dover-Sherborn/Weston: The co-op team pulled out a 6-5 victory Saturday over Dedham behind a hat trick from the senior captain from D-S.

▪ Nick Blonde, Rockland: The senior captain netted a hat trick and added an assist for the Bulldogs in Monday’s 6-2 victory over Cardinal Spellman.

▪ Ryan Griffin, Belmont: In a home-and-home series vs. Winchester, the sophomore notched the shutout in last Wednesday’s 2-0 victory, then had 34 saves in Monday’s 2-2 tie.

▪ Emerson Marshall, Gloucester: The freshman has made an immediate splash as the Fishermen opened the season with a pair of wins. Marshall scored three times last Wednesday against Peabody (8-3), then added four more Saturday vs. Swampscott (6-0).

▪ Jacob Noyes, Lincoln-Sudbury: The senior was too much for Cambridge, posting hat tricks in a pair of victories as the Warriors improved to 4-0.

▪ Will Shull, Marblehead: Once the Headers finally got on the ice Monday to start their season, the senior wasted no time with a huge four-goal, three-assist afternoon in a rout of Peabody.

