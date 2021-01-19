Matt Grzelcyk injured as Bruins stuffed by Islanders

Still finding their attacking game, the Bruins didn’t have many chances to score Monday against the Islander, didn’t allow much. An unlucky bounce gave them their first regulation loss of the season.

Many trips to Nassau Coliseum are frustrating, but this one seemed a bit more unkind than usual.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brad Marchand flung the puck into the netting after the final buzzer, shaking his head in frustration. A few of his teammates did the same as they left the visiting bench.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau smacked a mid-air puck past Tuukka Rask with 4:09 left, giving the Islanders a 1-0 win. The puck was in Pageau’s strike zone because Patrice Bergeron, defending with his stick on the ice in the slot, deflected Adam Pelech’s shot-pass into the air.

It was a tough way for the Bruins (1-1-1) to lose, given the way they controlled play. Shots were 25-17, with three hit posts (David Krejci, Marchand, and Craig Smith) for Boston.

“We’ve had a few of those already this year,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, pointing to a few unfortunate caroms against New Jersey. “Big picture, you know you’re doing a good job defending when those are the goals going in. On the flip side, no consolation to lose when you know you’re the better team.”

The Bruins, shut out for the first time this year, are still looking for an even-strength goal.

The Bruins also were frustrated by the loss of Matt Grzelcyk, the second-pair defenseman and replacement for Torey Krug as power play quarterback.

At 5:43 of the third, Grzelcyk and Islanders winger Jordan Eberle tangled, and toppled each other, during a rush into the Bruins’ zone. A replay appeared to show Grzelcyk falling on his left shoulder, his forearm and wrist taking the brunt of the fall. He was slow to get up, and was laboring and doubled over as he made his way to the Bruins’ dressing room. He did not return.

Rask made 16 saves for the Bruins.

“Our lineup looked solid, we didn’t seem to have any weak links,” Cassidy said. “We just couldn’t finish plays.”

The Bruins mostly controlled play and had several good looks, but as is typical with teams visiting the Island of No Goals, they had nothing to show for it.

They were up in shot attempts, 41-26, and shots on goal, 17-10, after two periods. During three power plays — one of them abbreviated — they generated 10 attempts but hit netminder Semyon Varlamov twice.

They saw trademark Islanders defense: a lot of bodies at the blue line and in front of the net. Things were mucky from the opening draw, when New York center Casey Cizikas spilled referee Dan O’Rourke, sending him flying with an accidental trip.

Despite the lack of results, Cassidy’s reimagined forward lines seemed to have things working.

Jake DeBrusk, riding the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Marchand, did not look out of place. He made solid plays off the rush and forechecked with zeal.

Krejci, working with new linemates Nick Ritchie and Jack Studnicka, hit the crossbar 4:27 in off a rush setup from Studnicka. He and his cohorts had created several strong opportunities, including a one-timer Studnicka put on a tee for Ritchie late in the second that forced Varlamov to push strongly to his left.

Studnicka also combined with Sean Kuraly for a shorthanded bid in the second. Ritchie was involved offensively, using short passes and bumps to keep the play going.

Anders Bjork looked like a fit on the third line, using his head and wheels to keep possession.

On the fourth line, Trent Frederic had his head up, looking to make plays, and annoyed one of the crabbiest Islanders, winger Cal Clutterbuck. The two spent a few moments jabbering at each other before a faceoff.

If he plays that game, and Bjork and Studnicka play theirs, Cassidy might have tough decisions once David Pastrnak returns next month.

The penalty kill, 12 for its first 12 to start the year, snuffed out four Islander chances in the first 45 minutes. One of the PKs arrived when Smith, still finding his footing, clipped Varlamov on the forecheck as he skated by the crease.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.