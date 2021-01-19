Jon Lester, Nationals reportedly agree on one-year deal

Lefthander Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals reached an agreement on a one-year contract, according to ESPN.

The 37-year-old southpaw, who won a pair of World Series rings with the Red Sox (2007, 2013), spent the last six seasons in Chicago with the Cubs. In that stretch, he added another title to his résumé (2016), and went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA.