Mets GM reportedly sent unsolicited messages, explicit photo to female reporter in 2016

ESPN said it initially learned of the messages in 2017, but the woman was reticent to come forward. She said she is now speaking only on the condition of anonymity.

The reporter, a foreign correspondent who moved to the United States to cover baseball, said she ignored texts from Porter. Those messages included a picture of a pair of pants with a bulge, as well as a photo of an erect penis in August 2016.

Jared Porter, who worked for the Red Sox before becoming general manager of the Mets last month, is accused of sending unsolicited messages and an explicit image to a female reporter in 2016, according to a copy of the text history obtained by ESPN.

Porter told ESPN Monday he acknowledged texting the reporter, and first said he had not sent any pictures of himself. When informed that the texts included pictures, he reportedly told ESPN, “the more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images.”

Late Monday evening, Mets president Sandy Alderson issued a statement:

“I have spoken directly with Jared Porter regarding the events that took place in 2016 of which we were made aware tonight for the first time. Jared has acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse, and has previously apologized for his actions.

“The Mets take these matters seriously, expect professional and ethical behavior from all of our employees, and certainly do not condone the conduct described in your story. We will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue.”

The 41-year-old Porter, who grew up in Massachusetts and went to Thayer Academy and Bowdoin College, worked with the Red Sox from 2004-15 and was the club’s Director of Professional Scouting from 2012-15. He went on to work for the Cubs and Diamondbacks before becoming GM of the Mets last month.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com.