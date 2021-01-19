Pro Football Hall of Fame voters meet to discuss 2021 class as Tom Brady throws support behind Richard Seymour

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee is meeting remotely Tuesday to determine the Class of 2021. The 48 members will cast their ballots electronically.

Former Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour is among the finalists hoping to hear his name called when this year’s honorees are revealed Feb. 6. This is the third time that Seymour has been a finalist. In previous years, Bill Belichick, Andre Tippett, and Tom Brady voiced their support of Seymour’s candidacy.

Brady took to Twitter Tuesday to reiterate his belief that Seymour belongs in the Hall.