Pro Football Hall of Fame voters meet to discuss 2021 class as Tom Brady throws support behind Richard Seymour

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee is meeting remotely Tuesday to determine the Class of 2021. The 48 members will cast their ballots electronically.
Former Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour is among the finalists hoping to hear his name called when this year’s honorees are revealed Feb. 6. This is the third time that Seymour has been a finalist. In previous years, Bill Belichick, Andre Tippett, and Tom Brady voiced their support of Seymour’s candidacy.
Brady took to Twitter Tuesday to reiterate his belief that Seymour belongs in the Hall.
I would love to see Richard Seymour inducted into NFL HOF. Not only was he a dominant player but a team-first, selfless player who played championship fb each & every wk. He was a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty & deserves to be recognized for his contributions to fb history— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021
Seymour himself responded, saying that “playing against you ... made me better.”
Advertisement
thx TB12 the goat 🐐. go win lucky number 7 you always make us proud! playing against you for 12 years made me better...— Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 19, 2021
if i wasn't held by 2/3 guys on the helmet catch this would be #8 @elimanning 🙃🤭 https://t.co/t2hIMKNS1H
Seymour was one of the dominant defensive linemen of his era, anchoring the defensive line for the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl teams. He was New England’s first-round pick in 2001 (sixth overall) and played 14 NFL seasons, the first eight for the Patriots.
He totaled 357 tackles and 39 sacks for New England before he was traded to the Raiders before the 2009 season. He finished his career with 498 tackles and 57.5 sacks. He was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame last May.
Other finalists this year include Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, LeRoy Butler, John Lynch, Ronde Barber, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Zach Thomas, Alan Faneca, and Tony Boselli.
A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen, along with three previously announced candidates (should they get the required votes): coach Tom Flores, contributor Bill Nunn, and senior Drew Pearson.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.