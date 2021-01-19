Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

NEW YORK — Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female in NFL history to officiate the Super Bowl.

Thomas, a down judge, was part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday by the NFL.

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice resident of football operations. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”