Wednesday’s Boston College and UMass men’s basketball games postponed

The Boston College and UMass men’s basketball programs have postponed their next games.

The Eagles were scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff Wednesday at Virginia Tech , but the BC athletic department announced Tuesday the game has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program, along with subsequent contact tracing and quarantining.

UMass released a statement ahead of its 6 p.m. Wednesday game against Saint Louis at the Mullins Center saying the Atlantic-10 matchup would be postponed, but gave no reason. The Saint Louis team has been on pause because of recent positive tests; the Billikens haven’t played since Dec. 23.