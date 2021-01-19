fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Washington prepares for inauguration at a tense moment in nation’s history

Updated January 19, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Members of the military band participated in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol on Monday.
Members of the military band participated in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol on Monday.Erin Schaff/Associated Press


A stand-in for President-elect Joe Biden (center) stood in the President's Room of the US Capitol during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Monday.
A stand-in for President-elect Joe Biden (center) stood in the President's Room of the US Capitol during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Monday.Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
Members of the National Guard walked past the US Capitol.
Members of the National Guard walked past the US Capitol.Al Drago/Bloomberg
A view from the lower west terrace door as preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony.
A view from the lower west terrace door as preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony.Win McNamee/Pool
The "Field of Flags" is pictured on the National Mall.
The "Field of Flags" is pictured on the National Mall.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Blue lights are beamed into the sky over the "Field of Flags" on the National Mall.
Blue lights are beamed into the sky over the "Field of Flags" on the National Mall.Joe Raedle/Pool
Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the US Capitol behind them.
Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the US Capitol behind them.Alex Brandon/Pool
Flags on the National Mall placed in the shadow of the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial.
Flags on the National Mall placed in the shadow of the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial. Alex Brandon/Pool
The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies.
The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies.JOE RAEDLE/Pool
State flags, including the flag of Tennessee, were placed on the National Mall ahead of the ceremonies.
State flags, including the flag of Tennessee, were placed on the National Mall ahead of the ceremonies.Alex Brandon/Pool
A worker carried flags to be placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration.
A worker carried flags to be placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration.Alex Brandon/Pool
The Washington Monument and the National Mall are visible as members of the US Air Force Honor Guard walked along the West Front of the US Capitol.
The Washington Monument and the National Mall are visible as members of the US Air Force Honor Guard walked along the West Front of the US Capitol.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
Workers used their body weight to hold down a large American flag placed on the National Mall.
Workers used their body weight to hold down a large American flag placed on the National Mall.Alex Brandon/Pool
Thousands of flags creating a "field of flags" are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden's swearing-in inauguration ceremony.
Thousands of flags creating a "field of flags" are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden's swearing-in inauguration ceremony.ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images
Razor wire on the fence surrounding the grounds of the US Capitol.
Razor wire on the fence surrounding the grounds of the US Capitol.Samuel Corum/Getty Images
National Guard soldiers looked at their phones as they sat in the cargo doors of the busses being used to transport them to and from the US Capitol building.
National Guard soldiers looked at their phones as they sat in the cargo doors of the busses being used to transport them to and from the US Capitol building.Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Biden-Harris Inauguration merchandise is displayed at a store in Union Station in Washington, D.C.
Biden-Harris Inauguration merchandise is displayed at a store in Union Station in Washington, D.C.Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images