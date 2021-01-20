Local bestsellers for the week ending January 17

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

5. The Prophets Robert Jones, Jr. Putnam

6. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

7. The Searcher Tana French Viking

8. The Liar’s Dictionary Eley Williams Doubleday

9. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

10. Perestroika in Paris Jane Smiley Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

2. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain George Saunders Random House

3. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

4. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. Wintering Katherine May Riverhead

7. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

9. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

10. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

2. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

3. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

4. Interior Chinatown Charles Yu Vintage

5. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver Mary Oliver Penguin

8. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

10. Home Body Rupi Kaur Andrews McMeel

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. On Tyranny Timothy Snyder Tim Duggan Books

2. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

4. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

5. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

6. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. How to Do Nothing Jenny Odell Melville House

9. Our Malady Timothy Snyder Crown

10. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 17. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.