Remembering an Irish childhood in ‘Walking With Ghosts’

Sometimes, a memoir comes when you least expect it. It happened that way for the actor Gabriel Byrne. “To be absolutely honest I didn’t intend to write it. I know that sounds crazy,” he said. He was preparing for a film role, and began writing thoughts about his life and childhood. “It began as just scraps of memories,” he said. “It was a surprise to me that I remembered so much in such vivid detail.”

The result is “Walking With Ghosts,” a lyrical and moving memoir about both his life as an actor and his Irish childhood. Although Byrne doesn’t subscribe much to the idea of an Irish sensibility — “a lot of the things we tend to think of as national characteristics are actually universal traits,” he said — he does allow that “there is something about coming from a small island that induces a certain way of thinking about the world.” Others who grew up in Ireland in his generation, he added, will no doubt find points of similarity.