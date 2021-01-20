Songs remain the same as ‘Freaks and Geeks’ lands on Hulu

I’ve recommended “Freaks and Geeks” over the years, as a one-season wonder filled with affection for youth and youth culture. It’s one of my all-time favorites. But I haven’t been able to send potential viewers to a streaming site to watch it, since the 1999-2000 dramedy has not had an online home. Only those with DVDs have been able to visit and revisit the early 1980s-set series, which launched the careers of Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Martin Starr, Busy Philipps, and others.

The good news is that, beginning on Monday, Jan. 25, all 18 episodes of “Freaks and Geeks” will be available to stream on Hulu. And, fortunately, the original soundtrack will be intact — which is essential, since so many of the show’s sequences are linked to specific songs by the likes of the Who, Styx, Cheap Trick, Rush, and the Grateful Dead. Sometimes, the releases of classic shows and movies on DVD and streaming get mired in expensive licensing rights for the music. The music publishers originally licensed the songs for, say, use on broadcast on TV; later, they want more money — in some cases, too much — for use on other platforms.

Created by Paul Feig and executive produced by Judd Apatow, “Freaks and Geeks” gives us adolescent characters who are coming of age in the moment right before MTV took over. Their attachment to their music is direct, touching, and innocent, and it’s wound into so many of the plotlines. I can’t hear Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” without remembering the episode, called “The Garage Door,” that peaks at the Laser Rock Show, with all kinds of romantic dramas in play underneath the dome.

