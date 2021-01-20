Vaccination center becomes art in the eyes of this gallery director

The college had taken over the space as a vaccination center for Fall River fire, police, and EMS departments, and the college’s police department. But before vaccinations began, to Hancock’s practiced eye, the 40 socially-distanced chairs and three inoculation rooms, delineated with temporary walls, spoke volumes.

“I walked in and saw a series of chairs, and I thought: How odd,” she said over the phone. “I realized something was afoot.”

When Kathleen Hancock, director of Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery at Bristol Community College, returned to the Fall River campus after the holiday break, she found her gallery transformed.

“It was a coming together of all these ideas of displacement, loss, and waiting,” Hancock said. “Forty chairs might stand in for people who have died. There are so many ways to interpret it in visual terms.”

The number 40 resonates with the theme of waiting. The biblical flood lasted 40 days. Quarantines began in the Middle Ages, when ships arriving in Venice ports had to anchor for 40 days before landing to stave off plague.

Seeing the temporary clinic as an installation, Hancock documented it with photographs. The gallery has been closed since March due to COVID-19. The college has been cautious during the pandemic, restricting access to students, faculty, and staff. Hancock herself is only allowed on campus twice a week.

She titled her found art installation “The Waiting Room” and wrote about it in the gallery’s newsletter:

“The installation, lit only from the three clerestories, is reminiscent of the timelessness of waiting rooms everywhere. The gallery has become a room that is a destination, and yet, is persistently transitional, a space where time feels suspended.”

The vaccination center had found its way to the art gallery thanks to Jo Ann Bentley, Bristol Community College’s director of design and construction and interim associate vice president of administration and facilities.

Months ago, the college had asked the Fall River Fire Department to administer COVID tests to those on campus. When the fire department asked if the college could set up a vaccination center for first responders, Bentley said, BCC administrators were happy to return the favor.

But where?

Bentley and Stephen Rivard, the college’s coordinator of fire science technology and a retired Fall River fire chief, scoured the campus. When they arrived at the art gallery at the Margaret L. Jackson Arts Center, they knew they’d found their site.

“Compared to the rest of the building, it’s a little bit separate,” Bentley said. “It has its own entrance — actually three exterior entrances. There’s a parking lot very close to it. You could flow in, flow out. We thought this might work.”

They borrowed a STEM department freezer for vaccine storage and connected it to an emergency generator. Bentley calculated that 40 chairs would fit in the gallery. An architect, she was thinking about the vaccine center’s function, not about its metaphorical content.

Then Hancock told Bentley she saw it as an art installation and showed her the photographs.

“I looked at it in a completely different light,” Bentley said. “It was almost — not an eerie feeling. It’s like you’re waiting for something to happen. All these chairs are lined up, and you’re waiting. There’s a lot of hope — that this vaccination is going to work; that the people sitting in the chairs will not get sick or spread it.”

From Kathleen Hancock's "The Waiting Room." Kathleen Hancock

The site is still closed to the public, including the press. Hancock said that the first responders passing through are not aware that it’s an art installation. She has chosen not to go back and document it now that the vaccinations are in process.

It’s possible, she said, that it’s no longer art now that people are in the space. Certainly, the power in her photographs lies in the chairs’ emptiness. They read like silent witnesses, even as they’re freighted with expectation.

Hancock’s job is to find context in the elements and configuration of the Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery.

“I told friends, I can’t respond to it as if it’s not an installation,” she said. “This was my direct experience, looking at it as an art object. Understanding it was temporary, and all that will remain is the documentation and the conversation. As a curator, that’s your life.”

But who is the artist?

“It was designed by Jo Ann Bentley. She created the floor plan in response to the need. The facilities staff created that,” Hancock said. “In the truest, fullest nature of collaboration, it’s the work of many entities — health care providers, first responders, the college, the facilities staff, and overseers of the physical campus.”

“Who owns it? I don’t think we have to answer that,” she said. “Or if we do, it’s shared.”

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.