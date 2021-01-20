Virtual author readings January 24-30

Mariana Enriquez (“The Dangers of Smoking in Bed”) reads with Megan McDowell at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith...Gabriel Byrne (”Walking with Ghosts: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Colum McCann (”Let the Great World Spin”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Doris Iarovici (”Minus One”) is in conversation with Rishi Reddi (”Karma and Other Stories”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Amanda Lovelace (”Shine Your Icy Crown”) is in conversation with Parker Lee (”Coffee Days Whiskey Nights”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Lauren Marie Schmidt (“Filthy Labors”) in conversation with Martin Espada (“Floaters”) at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the South End Library... The McElroy Brothers (”Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You)”) talk at 9 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Malinda Lo (”Last Night at the Telegraph Club”) is in conversation with Emily X.R. Pan (”The Astonishing Color of After”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Joanna Schaffhausen (”Every Waking Hour”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Claire Willis and Marnie Crawford Samuelson (”Opening to Grief: Finding Your Way from Loss to Peace”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Simon Winchester (”Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World”) is in conversation with Linda Greenhouse (”The U.S. Supreme Court: A Very Short Introduction”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Caroline Leavitt (”With or Without You”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Waltham Public Library.

Advertisement





THURSDAY

Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and James Dale (”We’re Better Than This”) are in conversation with David Leonard at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Julie Carrick Dalton (”Waiting for the Night Song”) is in conversation with Andrew Krivak (”The Bear”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Dr. Paul Farmer (”Fevers, Feuds and Diamonds”) is in conversation with Ophelia Dahl at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Dan Mazur (”Lunatic”) is in conversation with Whit Taylor (”Harriet Tubman: Toward Freedom”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Matthew Salesses (”Craft in the Real World”) is in conversation with Laura van den Berg (”What the World Will Look Like When All the Water Leaves Us”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

FRIDAY

Leonard Cassuto and Robert Weisbuch (”The New PhD: How to Build a Better Graduate Education”) are in conversation with James M. Van Wyck at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (“The Scorpion’s Tail”) read at 7 p.m. at the Tewksbury Public Library

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Jennifer Adams (”I Am a Kindness Hero”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.





Events are subject to change