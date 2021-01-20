Haemonetics acquires Silicon Valley medical-device firm for $475m

Global health care company Haemonetics Corp. announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire a California-based medical-device company for $475 million in cash upfront.

Boston-based Haemonetics, which focuses on equipment, software, and services around blood management, will acquire Cardiva Medical, a privately held firm in Silicon Valley that makes vascular closure devices.

The merger, expected to close in the first quarter of the year, could add about $65 million to $75 million in revenue for Haemonetics in the first fiscal year. The company announced the deal — which is valued at up to $510 million based on sales growth considerations — in a press release Wednesday, but also disclosed it in a public filing three days earlier.