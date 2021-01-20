Bernie Sanders sports bulky Vermont-made mittens on Inauguration Day

When former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders arrived at the presidential inauguration Wednesday morning, his hands looked particularly cozy, thanks to one Vermont native.

Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt., whipped up Sanders’ brown mittens two years ago, and the senator put them to use during his adventures on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, according to Buzzfeed reporter Ruby Cramer. The mittens, knitted in gray and dark brown, presumably kept the longtime Vermont senator warm at the masked outdoor swearing-in ceremony. (Fun fact: the accessory also has its own Twitter account, @berniesmittens.)

Ellis “was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail,” Cramer wrote in a tweet. “They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.”