Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A Western tanager continued to visit a feeder in Brewster while another turned up at a feeder in Harwich. Rounding out the rare visitors from the west, a Western kingbird had been visiting a yard in Eastham.

An ash-throated flycatcher and a Townsend’s warbler were both discovered along the canal in Sagamore, joining a black-headed gull that had been there two weeks.

Recent sightings (through Jan. 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A remarkable flight of at least 61 Atlantic puffins was documented at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, along with 40 dovekies and 488 razorbills.

Individual hoary redpolls were found among increasingly large common redpoll flocks in Sandwich and Wellfleet, which have numbered from 90-200.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, an Atlantic puffin, 30 dovekies, 142 common murres, 5 thick-billed murres, a black guillemot, 20 Iceland gulls, and a Bohemian waxwing at nearby Herring Cove.

Sightings at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth included a Northern harrier, 3 purple sandpipers, 200 sanderlings, 35 common redpolls, 14 red crossbills, a snow bunting, and 2 palm warblers.

Other sightings around the Cape included Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Harwich, 2 blue-winged teal at Mill Pond in Barnstable, 2 rusty blackbirds, and an orange-crowned warbler in Barnstable, another orange-crowned warbler and 7 chipping sparrows in Harwich, a very late laughing gull on Long Pond in Harwich, continuing evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet, and flocks of common redpolls and red crossbills many places.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



