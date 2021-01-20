‘We will never again sow division’: Harvard graduate Amanda Gorman delivers inaugural poem

“We are striving to forge a union with purpose, to compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters, and conditions of man and so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us, but what stands before us / We close the divide because we know to put our future first / We must first put our differences aside.”

Titled “The Hill We Climb,” Gorman’s spoken word poem touched on the country’s deep-sown division just days after the attack on the Capitol building, in the middle of a raging global pandemic.

Harvard graduate and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman delivered an original composition promoting unity and equity on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as the youngest inaugural poet in history.

Gorman told several outlets this month that she began writing the poem ahead of the Capitol riot. But the insurrection that rocked Washington on Jan. 6 influenced the trajectory of her composition, which she finished later that night.

Parts of the five-minute long poem touched on the mob’s actions.

“We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it / Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy. / And this effort very nearly succeeded / But while democracy can be periodically delayed, / It can never be permanently defeated. / In this truth, in this faith we trust. / For while we have our eyes on the future, / History has its eyes on us.”

Now 22, Gorman became the first Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureate in 2014 and the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate three years later. Her work often touches on social issues, and has been featured at the 2019 Fourth of July reading with the Boston Pops and the 2018 inauguration of Harvard President Larry Bacow.

She also published her first collection of poetry, “The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough,” in 2015. Later this year, her new children’s picture book, “Change Sings,” will be released.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.