25-year-old R.I. woman dies in Rehoboth crash

A 25-year-old Rhode Island woman died in a crash in Rehoboth after her car went out of control early Saturday morning on Interstate195, Massachusetts State Police announced Tuesday.
While Emerizialina M. Moreira of Pawtucket was driving east near Exit 5 at about 1:48 a.m., her 2010 Honda Pilot went out of control and exited the roadway to the left, went down an embankment, rolled into the grass median, and came to a rest near the westbound travel lane, State Police said in a statement..
Moreira was ejected from the vehicle, the statement said.
Both Moeira and a passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Pawtucket, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where Moreira was pronounced dead on Sunday, the statement said.
The passenger suffered minor injuries, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services, and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County, the statement said.
