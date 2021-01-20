25-year-old R.I. woman dies in Rehoboth crash

A 25-year-old Rhode Island woman died in a crash in Rehoboth after her car went out of control early Saturday morning on Interstate195, Massachusetts State Police announced Tuesday.

While Emerizialina M. Moreira of Pawtucket was driving east near Exit 5 at about 1:48 a.m., her 2010 Honda Pilot went out of control and exited the roadway to the left, went down an embankment, rolled into the grass median, and came to a rest near the westbound travel lane, State Police said in a statement..

Moreira was ejected from the vehicle, the statement said.