Boston doctor who treated COVID patients in N.Y. dies climbing mountain in Pakistan

Initially Levi Goldfarb had started the fundraiser for a helicopter search of his father after he went missing while preparing to climb Broad Peak in Pakistan, the 12th highest summit in the world. But on Monday, the younger Goldfarb confirmed the news of his father’s death and posted a moving tribute to the man he said would “shoulder any burden for those he loved.”

Goldfarb’s 24-year-old son, Levi Goldfarb, confirmed his father’s passing in a posting Monday on GoFundMe , where a fundraising page had been set up soon after the elder Goldfarb’s disappearance. The page is now being used to support efforts to bring Dr. Goldfarb’s body back to the US.

Friends and relatives of Dr. Alex Goldfarb, a prominent physician affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center who treated COVID-19 patients in Queens, N.Y. at the height of the pandemic, are mourning his tragic death in a climbing accident Jan. 16 in Pakistan. Dr. Goldfarb was 57.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Levi Goldfarb said everything his father touched “turned to gold,” and that in addition to being a caring doctor who gave his cell number to all his patients, he was also a widely published medical writer, avid mountain climber and runner who’d completed dozens of marathons.

“This is a person who was always warm, always kind to those around him,” Levi Goldfarb said.

Whenever people felt down, he added, his father “had no problem being the only one elevating everyone’s spirits and keeping things a little more lighthearted.”

Since his father’s death, he said, he’s received messages and tearful calls from strangers across the globe who knew Dr. Goldfarb.

The messages, he said, speak to his father’s “position as a person who would take anyone’s call, and who would do everything he could to solve anyone’s problems.”

Dr. Goldfarb, his son continued, was a devout Jew who lived by the principle of Tikkun Olam, which translates into “repair” or “restoration” of the world and serves as a call for the faithful to leave the planet a better place than when they came into it.

“It’s something he lived every single day of his life,” Levi Goldfarb said.

On GoFundMe, he wrote that his father came to the US from Russia soon after the fall of the Soviet regime and later received two doctorates, becoming a professor of medicine at Harvard University.

“He went on to have a stunning academic career, publishing over 70 peer-reviewed publications and several books, the most recent of which was the first Critical Care Medicine book to include a chapter on COVID,” Levi Goldfarb wrote.

He added by phone that his father’s story was “beyond inspirational” and said, “imagine coming to a foreign country in your 30s, learning the language, going through medical training, and ending up” on the Harvard faculty. “To me, it’s unfathomable.”

Levi wrote on GoFundMe that his father had boundless energy and was “always the star of the show” on Friday evenings at the family home in Chestnut Hill where people would gather for Shabbat observances.

“Alex taught me to always strive to be better; he was constantly reading, researching, writing, and adventuring,” Levi Goldfarb wrote. “No achievement was ever enough—he enjoyed the thrill of the chase.”

In addition, he wrote that his father taught him that someone’s “true character” shows in hard circumstances, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

When the pandemic hit, Levi Goldfarb wrote, “most people—myself included—preferred to stay home and keep themselves safe. Alex sought out the epicenter of the pandemic on the Eastern Seaboard—Elmhurst hospital [in Queens]—and drove there immediately to treat patients in need.”

Dr. Goldfarb was also devoted to family, said Levi Goldfarb, who’s currently enrolled at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

“If asked what his greatest achievement was, Alex would no doubt mention his family,” Levi Goldfarb wrote on GoFundMe. “We knew that he would do anything for us—we never had to worry, because he would shoulder any burden for those he loved. He was a great man, and I am proud to be his son. I hope I can one day be a fraction of the man he was. Baruch Dayan Emet.”

Asghar Ali Porik, owner of Jasmine Tours Pakistan, the company leading the expedition Dr. Goldfarb had joined, provided details of his passing in a separate Facebook posting Tuesday.

“Our Broad Peak Winter Expeditions 2020 2021 participated by Alex Goldfarb and Zoltán Szlankó supported by Asghar Ali Porik Jasmine Tours Pakistan in Pakistan was on a ... rotation on Pastore Peak 6209m on January 16th 2021,” Porik wrote.

According to Porik’s posting, Szlanko felt “uncomfortable” continuing on the route owing to “dangerous conditions,” but Goldfarb opted to continue.

Rescuers searched for Goldfarb throughout the day on Jan. 17 but “returned in vain,” Porik wrote.

Then the following day, Porik said, Goldfarb’s body was spotted close to the summit of the peak.

“Me and my family and staff of Jasmine Tours stand with the family of Alex and friends at this difficult moment,” Porik wrote. “RIP Alex Goldfarb a very humble man we met. Just got a call from officials that [the] government of Pakistan is organizing ... free transportation to [the four] people participating in [the retrieval] mission. Thanks Pakistan Army Aviation and government for Pakistan.”

Kevin Jiang, a spokesman for Harvard Medical School, said via email that Goldfarb’s death was “such tragic news,” and that Goldfarb had been based at Beth Israel, a Harvard-affiliated teaching hospital where he held his primary appointment.

Dr. Goldfarb had served as an assistant professor of medicine at the hospital for more than 13 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“The sadness of your passing pains me so much,” wrote a close friend, Daniel Melul, on Facebook Wednesday. “You were more than just a friend to us, you were family. Your kindness, humor, your heart of gold. I can go on forever.”

Melul wrote that Dr. Goldfarb “spread so much light and laughter in this world. We and our children were blessed to have you as our friend and we will never forget the impact that you made on our lives and you still do. Alex my friend, I miss you.”





