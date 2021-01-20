Buy artwork - and support Newton’s food pantries

The virtual fundraising event, “Art Works for Love,” is raising money for the Newton Food Pantry and Centre Street Food Pantry through the sale of paintings, photographs, and other artwork. The association invited all its members to sell original art. The fundraiser started in November and runs until Feb. 14. As of Jan. 13, each food pantry has received $1,500.

The Newton Art Association is making it possible for everybody to support local food pantries, browse a virtual art exhibit and build a collection of original artwork — all from the comfort of home.

Bruce Wilson sold his photograph of Newton City Hall to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller during the Newton Art Association fundraiser.

Colleen Nolan, fundraising chair of the Newton Food Pantry, said the proceeds will be used to launch a new snack initiative for school-aged children at the end of January. Demand for food assistance has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said, and the pantry serves about 1,400 residents per month.

“We don’t foresee that ending anytime soon, even with vaccines, because a lot of the folks that come and see us — their jobs have basically disappeared,” Nolan said. “So we’re just going to keep plugging away and getting them the food that they need.”

About 4.3 percent of people in Newton live in poverty, according to the United States Census. The food pantry relies solely on private donations and grants, so Nolan said she hopes residents who have financial resources will help those who are struggling to feed their families.

At the Centre Street Food Pantry, they use donations to stock the food shelves — which are depleted after each distribution day, said Karen Kipman, a board member at the pantry. They also use money from fundraisers to provide meal kits for families and additional food for kids, she said.

Nancy DuVergne Smith, co-president of the art association, sold a watercolor painting of a shot in Pawtuckaway State Park in New Hampshire and donated 100 percent of the proceeds to the fundraiser, she said.

“The idea of people in their families and children being hungry just seems terrible,” Smith said. “I just thought this was a great way to target it and also to raise consciousness about the fact that there is a really urgent need for people to donate to food pantries and banks.”

Bruce Wilson, a photographer and Newton resident, said he sold his picture of Newton City Hall to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The virtual event allowed people outside of Massachusetts to purchase art, said James Varnum, the exhibition chairperson for the Newton Art Association Board of Directors. Varnum said in one case, someone from South Carolina purchased art during the event..

Going forward, Varnum said he hasn’t spoken with the food pantries yet, but he hopes to do this again.

“I’d like to do an annual fundraising art sale with the food pantries,” he said.

Kami Rieck can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.