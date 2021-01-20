Connecticut man charged with assaulting police officer during US Capitol riot

It wasn’t immediately clear who’s representing McCaughey. Sherwin’s office said McCaughey had been charged Tuesday and was scheduled to appear first in federal court in New York on Wednesday before appearing in Washington.

In a statement, the office of Acting US Attorney Michael R. Sherwin identified the defendant as Patrick Edward McCaughey III, who faces charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

A Connecticut man was charged Tuesdaywith allegedly participating in the brutal attack on Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who was crushed by rioters during the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol building that left at least five people dead including a Capitol police officer.

Video footage of the attack on Hodges, who wailed in pain as a mob of rioters pinned him to the door, quickly went viral following the siege, and Hodges later described the ordeal in a CNN interview.

“It was just a double door with glass panes that was pushed out,” Hodges told CNN. “I was caught in there because I, at that point that’s where I was to support the defense. I ended up getting pinned there by the crowd. There’s a guy ripping my mask off. He was able to rip away my baton and beat me with it. He was practically foaming at the mouth. So just, these people were true believers in the worst way.”

An affidavit filed in the case against McCaughey said he was identified as one of Hodge’s alleged attackers after authorities publicly released surveillance images of him inside the Capitol.

“In the front line of rioters, an individual, who has subsequently been identified as MCCAUGHEY as explained below, with shoulder length light brown hair, slightly tinted eye glasses, and wearing a brown in color hooded sweatshirt can be seen using a clear police riot shield to physically push against the left side of Officer Hodges’ body,” the affidavit said. “Officer Hodges was pinned between the clear police riot shield being held by MCCAUGHEY and the lower west terrace door. Officer Hodges appeared to be loudly crying out in pain. As Officer Hodges was being pinned to the door by MCCAUGHEY, a separate rioter was violently ripping off Officer Hodges’ gas mask exposing Officer Hodges’ bloodied mouth.”

According to the affidavit, as McCaughey was using the riot shield to push against Hodges, numerous other rioters behind and around McCaughey appeared to add weight to the pinned officer.

Someone identified in court papers as W-1, or witness 1, contacted the FBI on Jan. 15 after seeing McCaughey’s photo, the filing said.

“W-1 reported having known MCCAUGHEY since they were children,” the filing said. “W-1 last saw MCCAUGHEY in person approximately one year ago. W-1 heard from mutual friends that MCCAUGHEY attended the events at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

At one point, the filing said, someone filming McCaughey inside the Capitol thanked him for his “service,” to which McCaughey replied, “I’m not doing anything, I’m just a regular person like everybody else here,” and ““[t]his is our building.”

Also, the document said, during the encounter with Hodges “MCCAUGHEY states ‘don’t try and use that stick on me boy’ while continuing to push on Officer Hodges with the clear police riot shield. Your affiant believes ‘stick’ is referring to law enforcement using a police riot baton. MCCAUGHEY then appears to state: ‘You see me. Just go home. Talk to your buddies and go home…. Don’t try to use that stick on me. I am not hurting you.’”

He later told another officer, “hey you, this guy isn’t doing too well,” referring to Hodges, the affidavit said, and also allegedly “strikes the law enforcement officer in front of him with the clear police riot shield. The law enforcement officer is partially out of the camera’s view but due to positioning appears to be Officer Hodges just before he appears to leave the line of law enforcement.”

Sherwin condemned the attack on Hodges in the statement released by his office.

“The vicious attack on Officer Hodges was abhorrent and quintessentially un-American,” Sherwin said. “It is my pledge that anyone involved in violent attacks on law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. McCaughey’s alleged actions were an assault on Officer Hodges, the Capitol, and the rule of law itself.”

Separately Wednesday, the FBI Washington field office tweeted out another round of photos of suspected Capitol rioters and said they were wanted for allegedly assaulting “law enforcement officers at the US Capitol on Jan 6.”

Anyone with information on Capitol rioters is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips to http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.