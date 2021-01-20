A few snow showers, but no storm or freeze on horizon

There are actually a few snow showers in the forecast over the next couple of days, and parts of the grass could briefly become coated. Yes indeed, the winter of 2021 so far has not produced much more than our October and December snow events, each of which disappeared quickly. Even with the snow, it’s been much warmer than average.

The rest of the week also will be seasonably cold, which could feel chillier than normal in comparison to the past four weeks.

Many forecasters keep looking for reasons why it’s going to change, but I think this is just a form of confirmation bias. Let’s face it, most meteorologists in the northern climates love snow and cold and love a good snowstorm. If you read blogs and follow forecasters in the media, you’ll find a not-so-hidden tendency to look for reasons why it’s going to snow or turn colder. In some winters, this definitely is a valid way to analyze the atmosphere. When we’re in patterns where it is cold and snowy, I believe it’s prudent to forecast within that trend. In other words, in those winters where storms seem to keep hitting us, it often ends up that subsequent storms do the same thing. In those scenarios, why buck the trend and forecast a lull or a thaw?

This year, we’re in a pattern that’s mild without much snow. Rather than look for reasons why it will eventually become cold and snowy, my current thinking is “Why isn’t it just going to stay this way for the rest of the winter?”

Advertisement

Yes, of course, this is a risky premise because obviously we could still see major snowstorms and cold. However, there’s this concept in meteorology called persistence, where the weather you see today is going to be similar to the weather you see tomorrow, and patterns that become locked in are tough to dislodge. This is why we often see cold lasting for weeks at a time, or drought, or multiple heatwaves. This winter’s pattern is neither cold nor snowy.

Advertisement

We can also look back to how other winters have performed and draw conclusions back to this one. If you look at the state of the oceans across the planet this year, it’s somewhat similar to 2011-2012 and that winter was a dud, with only 9.3 inches of snow.

La Niña conditions, colder than normal waters, are evident across much of the Pacific west of South America. NOAA

Some of the predictions for February are keeping temperatures above average in a wide swath of the country. I’ve read some analysis of this and there are forecasters discussing why these models are too warm and it’s going to be colder in actuality. The map below shows one set of predictions for that first week of February. This looks really similar to what we’ve seen most of the winter so far. I’d put my money on this trend, not a cold one.

Tropical Tidbits

I just want to reiterate I’m not saying we’re not going to see any more snow or cold the rest of the winter, but what I am saying is that I think we may need to start thinking about the idea that when the winter of 2021 is over, it will have been a lot milder and a lot less snowy than some people would like.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.



