Levy, Fitzgibbons declare campaigns for Newton’s School Committee

Goldman, who serves as the chairwoman of the School Committee and first elected in 2013, is term-limited and not running again.

Paul Levy, former chief executive of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Shawn Fitzgibbons, senior development officer at Mass General Hospital, have each announced they are running to succeed Ruth Goldman, the committee’s current Ward 6 representative.

The November election season for Newton’s School Committee is already shaping up, as two candidates have declared campaigns to represent the city’s Ward 6.

In separate statements, Levy and Fitzgibbons each noted the city’s schools face challenges during the pandemic.

Levy said that his entire professional career has been spent leading complex organizations that “face significant challenges, and exciting opportunities, as Newton Public Schools does today.”

“I have also served on both private and public sector boards and have worked with other directors and leaders of organizations to identify and implement needed changes,” Levy said.

Levy said his priorities would include, if elected, reducing class sizes to facilitate more individual instruction, renovate more school buildings, building trust and confidence in school administration, and championing a commitment to a “more pluralistic and welcoming school environment.”

Fitzgibbons said he hoped to bring a “collaborative, positive, and solution-focused approach” to the School Committee.

In the coming weeks, Fitzgibbons said he is looking forward to connecting with community members, launching a website, and announcing priorities for the School Committee.

“I will be focused on ensuring that we can emerge from the pandemic better and stronger - so that we keep our responsibility to Newton’s children as one of the community’s highest priorities,” Fitzgibbons said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.