Man charged in fatal road-rage incident in Belmont

Dean Kapsalis, 54of Hudson, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is set to be arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge District Court, the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement released just after midnight.

A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit and a killed a Boston man with his pickup truck in a possible road rage incident Tuesday afternoon in Belmont, authorities said,

Belmont police received a 911 call at 4:22 p.m. reporting that a man had been hit by a vehicle on Upland Road, according to the statement. Police found a 35-year-old Boston man who had suffered life-threatening injuries in the road near the driver’s side of his Honda Civic, according to the statement.

Kapsalis and the victim appear to have engaged in a verbal altercation following the alleged road-rage incident, and both men got out of their vehicles before Kapsalis allegedly got back into his Dodge Dakota and hit the other man, according to the district attorney’s office.

Emergency responders provided aid to the victim, and he was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the statement. His identity is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

Kapsalis allegedly fled the scene after striking the man but then went to the Belmont Police Department about a half-hour later, according to the statement. The investigation is ongoing.

