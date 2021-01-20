Man was allegedly shouting racial slurs at victim of fatal road rage incident in Belmont, DA says

A Hudson man allegedly used racial slurs during a suspected road rage incident in Belmont Tuesday, a confrontation that lead to the death of a 35-year-old Black man from Boston, authorities said Wednesday.
Dean S. Kapsalis is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge District Court on charges of a civil rights violation causing injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash after causing personal injury.
The 54-year-old Kapsalis allegedly had the confrontation with the Boston man - whose name has not yet been released - around 4:22 p.m. on Upland Road, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.
The two men first argued verbally and then Kapsalis returned to his Dodge Dakota pickup truck and drove over the man who was standing next to the driver’s side door of his Honda Civic, authorities said.
First responders rushed the man to an undisclosed hospital where he later died of his injuries, authorities said.
Kapsalis allegedly drove off but then turned himself in at the Belmont police station.
According to Ryan’s office, the civil rights violation alleges that during the confrontation , “the defendant was allegedly yelling racial slurs at the victim, a Black man, during the altercation.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.