Man was allegedly shouting racial slurs at victim of fatal road rage incident in Belmont, DA says

A Hudson man allegedly used racial slurs during a suspected road rage incident in Belmont Tuesday, a confrontation that lead to the death of a 35-year-old Black man from Boston, authorities said Wednesday.

Dean S. Kapsalis is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge District Court on charges of a civil rights violation causing injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash after causing personal injury.

The 54-year-old Kapsalis allegedly had the confrontation with the Boston man - whose name has not yet been released - around 4:22 p.m. on Upland Road, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.