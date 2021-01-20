Mega Millions jackpot soars to $970 million

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot marks only the second time in the history of the game it has risen above $700 million, and the largest jackpot since an anonymous player in South Carolina took home the game’s largest prize, $1.537 billion, in October 2018, the state lottery said.

The $970 million figure represents the second highest total in the history of the Mega Millions game and the third highest total in the history of the lottery, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Tuesday’s jackpot was set at $865 million. A potential winner would take home $716.3 million in cash.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing produced no winning tickets, pushing the game’s grand prize past $900 million — to $970 million for Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The odds of winning the jackpot sit at 1 in 302,575,350, the game’s website said.

The Powerball jackpot sits at $730 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. That figure is the fourth highest in the history of the Powerball game and fifth highest in the history of the lottery, according to lottery officials.

State Lottery spokesman Christian Teja said this week marks the first time both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have topped $700 million simultaneously.

Both jackpots were last hit in September 2020. Friday’s drawing marks the 37th since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won.

Friday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Tickets for entry are sold for $2 in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to lottery officials.

Winners can choose to take the cash option or the listed jackpot total as an annuity split over 30 years.

The State Lottery sold nearly 3.5 million tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing and more than 3.1 million tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to Teja.

As part of social distancing efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lottery officials lowered the starting point for each game’s jackpot to $20 million from $40 million.

State Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney urged participants to play within their means.

“As these jackpots approach record-setting levels, we encourage people to keep the experience of playing these games enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Sweeney said in a statement. “Playing responsibly has taken on an additional meaning in the last year and we join public health officials in reminding people to follow the recommended health and safety guidelines when visiting retail locations.”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @charliemckenna9.

