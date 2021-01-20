MIT professor indicted by federal grand jury for allegedly failing to disclose ties to China and wire fraud

Federal prosecutors moved ahead Wednesday with the criminal case against MIT professor Gang Chen, who is free on $1 million bond following his arrest last week for allegedly failing to disclose ties to China.

Chen was taken into custody by FBI agents on a criminal complaint, the first stage in the federal criminal justice system, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges in US District Court in Boston before being released on the bond last Thursday.

US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office said Wednesday a grand jury has now indicted Chen on two counts of wire fraud, one count of failing to file a foreign bank account report and one count of making a false statement in a tax return.