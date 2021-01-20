Man injured in Taunton shooting

A 30-year-old man was shot and injured in Taunton Tuesday evening, police said in a statement.
Around 6:50 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near an apartment building at 30 Highland St. When officers arrived , they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not believe the shooting was random.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-821-1471.
