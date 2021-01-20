A one-stop guide to Inauguration Day coverage

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I had a dream that President Trump pardoned Buddy Cianci, but it turns out he went with Lil Wayne instead. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 107,066 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 2,521 new cases since Jan. 15. The most-recent daily test-positive rate was 4.1 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 23.3 percent. The state announced 40 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,045. There were 366 people in the hospital, and 46,817 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Welcome to Inauguration Day.

Shortly before noon, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, officially ending President Donald Trump’s single term.

The Globe has had a team of reporters covering every facet of the transition of power — including today’s events — so here’s a recap of some our best stories plus a little Rhode Island flavor mixed in.

⚓ Jess Bidgood and Liz Goodwin look at how Biden will seek to meet this new moment of upheaval with the basics of governance, expertise, and a sense of comity that sometimes seems like it’s from a bygone era.

⚓ Jazmine Ulloa has an important piece on Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is about to assume outsized responsibilities unlike any of her predecessors, as she helps lead a nation battling multiple crises.

⚓ Victoria McGrane writes that getting back to normal, if that is even possible anymore, is a tall order for Biden.

⚓ Liz also writes that Biden, who ran on a message of unity and healing, will be sworn in as the country’s 46th president on Wednesday at the literal scene of a crime – where only two weeks ago angry supporters of President Trump breached the US Capitol.

⚓ Jess explores how the most polarizing president in modern history is leaving his party with one final gift: An internal schism over whether its path back to power requires a continued embrace of Trump and Trumpism, or their repudiation.

⚓ James Pindell reminds us that President Trump is leaving office as the most unpopular president since modern polling began in the 1930s.

⚓ The Rhode Island angle I: We know that Biden has nominated Governor Gina Raimondo to be commerce secretary, but it’s still unclear when she will be confirmed. Her hearing before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Raimondo is not scheduled to be in Washington, D.C. today for the inauguration.

⚓ The Rhode Island angle II: LaSalle Academy graduate and longtime Biden advisor Mike Donilon will occupy the office that is closest to Oval Office, according to Politico.

⚓ The Rhode Island angle III: President Trump isn’t tweeting anymore, and he rarely mentioned Rhode Island during his four years in office. But there were a few exceptions: In July 2019, when a column in The New York Times praised Raimondo’s handling of the state’s economy, Trump tweeted that it “may be true” that Raimondo was doing a good job, “but she could not have done it without the tremendous economic success of our Country & the turnaround that my Administration has caused.” A few months later, he questioned why Fox News allowed “radical left haters” like US Representative David Cicilline on air.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits spoke with the three guests that Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is bringing to Biden’s inauguration today about what they’re hoping to see. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Sarah Carr talked to the director of the Annenberg Institute at Brown University for this important story about how children who were already in need of remedial support in school are facing educational ruin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Johnson & Wales graduate and chef Ilan Barniv explains how the pandemic has him rethinking his business model, but not his menu. Read more.

⚓ Elsewhere: Don’t miss these letters from one POTUS to the next. Read more.

⚓ Health: A more transmissible COVID-19 variant has arrived in Massachusetts. Here are the key things to know. Read more.

⚓ Economy: My colleague Larry Edelman writes that President-elect Biden is inheriting an economy beset by unknowns. Read more.

⚓ Pardons: Political strategist Steve Bannon is among at least 140 people that benefited from a flurry of clemency action in President Trump’s final hours in the White House. Read more.

⚓ Business: State Street plans to eliminate 1,200 mostly middle management jobs in 2021. Read more.

⚓ The Academic Health Collaborative at the University of Rhode Island is hosting a virtual panel at 6 p.m. on what history tells us about mass vaccination efforts and when herd immunity will be achieved.

⚓ The Providence External Review Authority is electing a chair and vice chair at its 6 p.m. meeting.

