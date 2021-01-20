People seeking symbolism keep pointing out that it drizzled at Trump’s inauguration but the sun came out during Biden’s

Those seeking a bit of symbolism in the transition of power from Donald Trump to President Joe Biden looked to the skies on Wednesday.
After some flurries at the start of the Inauguration ceremonies, the sun suddenly appeared before Biden delivered a speech about unifying the nation under his administration.
As the light broke through, some people on social media pointed out that the moment was in sharp contrast to the day Trump became president in 2017, when a slight drizzle fell as he delivered his address.
“Four years ago I sat in the crowd at the Inauguration and wrote in my notes that it began to rain the moment Trump began his speech,” Wall Street Journal reporter Dustin Volz tweeted. “This morning it was flurrying in Washington. The sun emerged moments before Biden took the oath of office.”
According to a Time magazine story from the day Trump became president, “rain began to fall the moment Donald Trump started giving his first speech as President of the United States.”
“Supporters of the new commander-in-chief took Mother Nature’s timing as a sign of cleansing,” the article read, “while his opponents perceived it as the sky joining them in mourning the transition of power.”
In a sign of things to come, the weather during Trump’s inaugural address became a subject of discussion in the days after he was sworn in. According to NPR, Trump “falsely claimed it stopped raining and the sun came out just as he started speaking,” however, “rain continued and the day remained overcast and cloudy.”
Pictures and video from that day showed people wearing rain coats and holding up umbrellas as Trump stood at the lectern. The National Weather Service recorded the weather as “Cloudy. Sprinkles at swearing in ceremony; light rain at start of parade.”
But on Wednesday, those who were excited to see the Trump presidency come to an end saw the sun’s timely arrival as sure sign of a new beginning.
“The sun is shining brightly down on Joe Biden during his Inauguration. And there was nothing but clouds and rain during Trumps,” one person wrote. “There is some poetry in that.”
Another person said, “When Trump started his inaugural speech four years ago, it started to rain. Now, the sun is shining brightly into President Biden’s face. How subtle nature can be.”
The Washington Post’s weather team said Biden’s Inauguration was the “coldest inauguration since Obama in 2009, and windiest since Reagan in 1985.”
Make of that what you will.
If I remember correctly, it began to rain in the middle of Trump's inauguration. We all joked about it being a sign of his term. If that's the case, I'll let my hope rise as Biden gets the sun to shine through during his!— Tim Russell (@Timb0Russell) January 20, 2021
If you were looking for ~signs~, I can tell you that it started to rain four years ago just as Trump started taking his oath of office and that the sun really came out just a few minutes before Biden took his. #InaugurationDay— Douglas Hojr (@da_prayza) January 20, 2021
Not sure if this is a sign or just a coincidence...but...— Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 20, 2021
Moments after President Trump was sworn in back in 2017, it started to rain.
Moments after President Biden was sworn in today, the clouds cleared & the sun came out.
The rain fell on Trump. Now the sun shines on Biden. #Inauguration2021— Anthony Benton (@SomeBritishDud1) January 20, 2021
When Trump started his inaugural speech four years ago, it started to rain.— Gerrit Kurtz (@GerritKurtz) January 20, 2021
Now, the sun is shining brightly into President Biden's face. How subtle nature can be. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/ShHe0a1zyP
The sun is shining brightly down on Joe Biden during his Inauguration. And there was nothing but clouds and rain during Trumps. There is some poetry in that. ❤️ #InaugurationDay #Inauguration2021— Carrie TBow (@CarrieTBow) January 20, 2021
When Trump was giving his inauguration speech, it began to rain on him. As Biden gives his, the sun came out and shined on him. Let that sink in. 🇺🇸 #InaugurationDay #BidenHarrisInauguration— That Dagnab Cat (@ThatDagnabCat) January 20, 2021
Just watched Biden's inauguration.— Skeptical_Mike (@m_skeptical) January 20, 2021
What a difference from Trump's.
Trump's: Clouds & Rain came.
Biden's: Clouds parted & the Sun came out.
Trump: Spoke of gloom, doom, and repeatedly lied.
Biden: Spoke of unity, optimism, & the importance of truth.
What more can I say.
So it’s after noon, I can breathe now. I feel like a four year weight has been lifted. It was pouring rain when Trump was elected and now the sun is shining for Biden. I think even the universe gets it.— Kimberry (@gymkim1) January 20, 2021
Biden inauguration, 2021: the sun breaks through the clouds during Gaga’s performance of the National Anthem— Molly (@MollyAllSet) January 20, 2021
Trump inauguration, 2017: it starts to rain as Trump begins his speechhttps://t.co/7DIHPauQMa
Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that the sun is literally shining on Biden’s inauguration. Let us also acknowledge that one of Trump’s first lies was to say that it didn’t rain on him at his inauguration when it 100% did.— Reener (@iwnns5) January 20, 2021
So the sun comes out literally as Biden is about to get sworn in.— Tuuwa (@TuuwaCoyote) January 20, 2021
Literally the inverse of Trump's rain on his inauguration.
Any higher power(s) have a sense for the dramatic.
If you were looking for signs, I can tell you that it started to rain four years ago just as Trump started taking his oath of office and that the sun really came out just a few minutes before Biden took his.— Rolando Lopez (@LopezRolando7) January 20, 2021
God bless 46@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/S7O6Jf3aiY
