Raimondo receives COVID-19 vaccine as a Biden Cabinet nominee

Raimondo’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 26. The commerce secretary would be 10th in the presidential line of succession .

She received the first of two doses at the Sockanosset Cross Road vaccination site in Cranston, spokeswoman Audrey Lucas said on Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Gina M. Raimondo had been expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during the state vaccine program’s second phase, which might not begin until April. But, as President Joe Biden’s nominee for commerce secretary, she was able to get the first dose of vaccine on Tuesday, “as part of a federal effort to vaccinate Cabinet nominees and those in the presidential line of succession,” her office announced.

“I’m grateful to the scientists, researchers, public health officials, volunteers, members of the National Guard, and so many others who came together to achieve an incredible feat in the development and distribution of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19,” Raimondo said in a statement. “This has been a long and difficult year, but the end is in sight.”

As of Wednesday, the state had delivered 49,113 first doses of the vaccine, and 11,780 people were fully vaccinated with two doses, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

State officials have said that demand for the vaccine is surpassing the supply. Rhode Island is receiving about 14,000 doses of vaccine each week – enough to vaccinate only about 1.5 percent of the state’s population.

On Dec. 29, Alysia Mihalakos, chief of the Health Department’s Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response, said that Raimondo had not been vaccinated yet but would likely get it during the second phase of the vaccine program as part of the “critical infrastructure” category.

“She has been very vocal about that — that this is the time for front-line health care workers, this is the time for nursing home residents and other congregate setting residents who are at the highest risk,” Mihalakos said at the time.

Earlier this month, Raimondo went into quarantine after a close contact tested positive for the virus. Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, has tested positive. Former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Francis X. Flaherty tested positive on his final day on the job before retiring. And Representative Grace Diaz, chairwoman of the House Democratic caucus, did not attend opening day of the 2021 legislative session after testing positive. Several staff members at the state House of Representatives recently tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the House to cancel its meeting on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. McKee, who is poised to become governor when Raimondo steps down, has not received a vaccine, and there is no time table yet for when he will get vaccination, spokesman Mike Trainor said.

