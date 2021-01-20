Salem driver facing charges for allegedly hitting skateboarder

The driver, a 25-year-old Salem woman, was not identified. She turned herself in to police around 10 a.m., police said in a statement.

A driver will face charges for allegedly striking a skateboarder last week in Salem, police said Tuesday.

On Friday, Jan. 15, police received a report that a female juvenile was hit by a car at the intersection of Ord Street and Aborn Street three days prior.

Although the driver stopped to speak with the girl after the crash, she left without providing any information, the statement said.

A video of the incident did not identify the driver, but police were able to obtain additional video.

Police will be coordinating with the Essex district attorney’s office to determine what charges the driver will face, the statement said.

