3-alarm fire in Lawrence displaces 30 residents

Three alarms were struck due to the residential nature of the building and the potential need to evacuate residents, according to Wilson.

The cause of the fire, which was reported just before 2 p.m., is still unclear, Acting Fire Chief Bob Wilson said.

A 3-alarm fire in a Lawrence apartment building displaced more than 30 residents Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the rear two apartments on the second floor of a building at 56 Springfield St., a 12 unit, three-story wood-frame structure, Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis said.

“It was not one of the more spectacular 3-alarm fires you’ll ever see with the billowing smoke and all that,” Wilson said.

The building is repairable but suffered smoke, fire, and water damage, Wilson said.

An initial investigation revealed the cause of the fire was likely accidental, according to Wilson.

Wilson said the Red Cross was assisting residents. He said mutual aid from other fire departments was called in due to “notoriously bad” water in the area.









