US Senator Reed backs retired General Lloyd Austin III for defense secretary

“Waiving the law should happen no more than once in a generation,” Reed said at that time . “Therefore, I will not support a waiver for future nominees.”

Reed, a Democrat poised to become chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, had agreed in 2017 to support a waiver for General James Mattis, who had been retired from the Army for only four years before becoming President Trump’s first defense secretary.

PROVIDENCE — US Senator Jack Reed on Wednesday backed the nomination of retired General Lloyd J. Austin III as defense secretary despite having said he’d never again support waiving a seven-year “cooling off” period between military service and the top civilian defense job.

But on Wednesday, Reed changed his mind, citing “historic circumstances” including the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump’s “irresponsible efforts to hollow out the Pentagon and politicize the military,” a “massive, ongoing Russian-directed cyber intrusion of the US government and major companies,” and the “unprecedented storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump extremists seeking to overturn the outcome of the presidential election.”

“I backed the waiver for General Mattis in large part because of Donald Trump’s inexperience and temperament and had no intention of supporting another waiver so soon,” Reed said in a statement. “That rationale seems almost quaint now considering the seismic forces we are currently facing.”

Austin, who would make history as the nation’s first Black secretary of defense, testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. He addressed the waiver issue in his opening statement.

“Let me say at the outset, that I understand and respect the reservations that some of you have expressed about having another recently retired general at the head of the Department of Defense,” Austin said. “The safety and security of our democracy demands competent civilian control of our armed forces. The subordination of military power to the civil.”

Austin, who spent 41 years in the Army and retired in 2016 after leading the Defense Department’s US Central Command, vowed to surround himself with qualified civilians and include them in policy decisions.

“I know that being a member of the president’s Cabinet — a political appointee — requires a different perspective and unique duties from a career in uniform,” Austin said. “I would not be here, asking for your support, if I felt I was unable or unwilling to question people with whom I once served and operations I once led, or too afraid to speak my mind to you or to the president.”

Reed said that, “After recent events, in-depth hearings, and careful analysis, my questions have been answered, and I believe Secretary Austin is the right person to lead the Pentagon through a unique, complex, and unprecedented set of challenges.”

Austin has demonstrated a commitment to civilian control of the military, he said.

“I will support his historic nomination and believe he will restore direction to a Pentagon that has been left rudderless and adrift for too long under the previous administration,” Reed said. “His character and integrity are unquestioned and he possesses the knowledge and skill to effectively lead the Pentagon.”

He noted that the United States has troops deployed around the world, and the country is facing a pandemic and civil unrest.

“There is no question this confirmation has taken on increased urgency,” Reed said. “Joe Biden is working to restore faith and good order in government as he protects the nation and upholds democratic norms. He must have a well-qualified, Senate-confirmed Secretary of Defense in place to help him meet complex and volatile national security challenges.”

