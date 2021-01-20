What happens when you drop your keys down a sewer

At 2:46 p.m. Dec. 24, Wilmington police were called to Deming Way to help the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer who dropped a set of keys into a place you never want to see them go — through a sewer grate. Police notified a towing company to move the vehicle but then canceled the request because, according to the log entry, the driver’s keys had been successfully fished out of the sewer with a wire hook.

ROUGH START TO THE NEW YEAR

At 2:23 a.m. Jan. 1, Wilmington police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on King Street. The caller told police that an intoxicated man was trying to enter the person’s home. The would-be intruder then left and headed toward Broad Street. A State Police K-9 unit searched the area but was unable to locate the man.

THEY THREW QUITE THE NEW YEAR’S BASH

Bridgewater police tweeted that at 5:28 a.m. Jan. 1, they got a call from a resident who reported that her upstairs tenants had been making noise all night and were causing a disturbance. The caller “reports the music is loud and someone is now riding a scooter around,” the tweet said.

WRONG ADDRESS

At 8:15 a.m. Jan. 7, Stow police received a call from a resident of Maura Drive who saw a red pickup truck with its engine running in her driveway. According to the log entry, she told police she had “no idea” whose truck it was. Police located the suspicious truck and identified the driver, who turned out to be a construction worker who was at the wrong house. “The construction foreman showed up and cleared up the misunderstanding,” the log entry stated.

OOPS, WRONG STATE

At 5:41 a.m. Jan. 8, the Stow Police Department got a call from someone who wanted to talk to police about something that happened at a ski resort. According to the log entry, the caller was advised that there are no ski slopes located in Stow, Massachusetts, and, it turned out that the caller was trying to reach police in the town of Stowe, Vermont. The caller was advised how to contact them.

MORE CATALYTIC CONVERTERS STOLEN

Loyal readers of Blotter Tales may recall that we’ve written about thefts of catalytic converters before. They’re favored by thieves because they contain precious metals and can be sold to scrap dealers for anywhere from $20 to $240, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Catalytic converters have gone missing from vehicles all around Greater Boston, and one of the more recent examples was reported on Dec. 7. Brookline police officers heard from a resident of Newton Street who reported that the catalytic converter and oxygen sensor had been stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. A similar theft was reported in Wellesley on Dec. 28. In that incident, a man told police that when he left work he noticed his car was making a loud noise, so he brought it to a mechanic who informed him that the catalytic converter had been removed. Police said there were no suspects.

PARTY BUS BICKERING

At 11:44 p.m. Dec. 18, Bridgewater police received multiple calls about a domestic dispute unfolding between a man and a woman in the road in front of Home Depot. Witnesses told police that the man and woman were on foot, and the man was shirtless. According to a tweet by police, the cruiser that responded to the call said it was a boyfriend and girlfriend “having an argument after getting off a party bus.” Police reported that a family member came to pick up both of them.









