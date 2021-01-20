Witnessing history, moving forward: ‘We need to unite and take care of this country’

The emergency room doctor has become a national voice in the push to get PPE for healthcare workers. As one of just three people invited by Rhode Island’s congressional delegation to attend the inauguration, she’s ready to witness history.

If she hadn’t already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Ranney said, she would have turned the honor down.

PROVIDENCE — Dr. Megan Ranney was working at the COVID-19 field hospital at the Dunkin Donuts Center when U.S. Representative James Langevin called and asked if she’d like to be his only guest at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

U.S. Representative James Langevin of Rhode Island with Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Brown University, who will attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden as Langevin's only guest. U.S. Representative James Langevin's Office

U.S. Representative David N. Cicilline invited his former aide, Andy Andujar, a real estate agent in Providence. U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse invited his daughter, Molly, who had met Biden while she was an intern at the Office on Violence Against Women. U.S. Senator Jack Reed did not invite a guest.

Speaking from Washington, D.C., the day before Biden’s inauguration, Ranney described how streets were deserted and blocks near the U.S. Capitol and the White House were lined with fencing and wire. Police and National Guard troops thronged at checkpoints.

“There is a wariness to the city that I’ve never felt in D.C. before,” Ranney said.

And yet, Ranney said, there was a sense of optimism. As an associate professor of emergency medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health, she has been on the frontlines of the pandemic. The inauguration feels like a step forward in fighting the coronavirus.

“It is both incredibly meaningful and also difficult to grasp,” Ranney said. “The last year in particular has been so disheartening as a emergency medicine physician and a public health researcher, to see these basic concepts ignored and lied about. So there is tremendous hope that the Biden Administration has laid out plans that will work and alleviate suffering.”

She said she is realistic about how change happens. “Just because the administration changes doesn’t mean the problems are automatically fixed,” she said.

But, she said, it was meaningful to watch this transition, “from frank lies and combined with disinformation, into an administration that I believe ... will always try their best and do so with integrity.”

“Nothing magical ahead,” she added. “But we’ll have the chance to try.”

Andy Andujar walked for miles along the streets of the nation’s capital on Tuesday, snapping photos of the security on the streets, the barriers around the Capitol. He remembered the joyous crowds at President Barack Obama’s inaugurations, and how different the city looked and felt at the time.

Andy Andujar of Providence stands near a checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on the eve of the Joe Biden's inauguration. Andujar is a former aide to U.S. Representative David N. Cicilline of Rhode Island and is attending the inauguration as his guest. Andy Andujar

There were no crowds this time. But the moment was still immense — the first woman, and the first person of color, would be sworn in as Vice President of the United States — and Andujar said he was grateful to the troops and the officers keeping the city safe and ensuring a peaceful transition.

“We need to move the country forward, put the past in the back,” he said. “We need to unite and take care of this country.”

Molly Whitehouse said she was reflecting on the inaugural speech of President John F. Kennedy, which begins: “We observe today not a victory of party but a celebration of freedom — symbolizing an end as well as a beginning — signifying renewal as well as change.”

Molly Whitehouse, sixth from left, with then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2011, when she was an intern in the Office on Violence Against Women. Whitehouse is attending the presidential inauguration as a guest of her father, U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. David Lienemann/(Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)

“I’ve been thinking about that down here,” she said Tuesday from Washington, D.C. “The whole world is so politicized, but we are here to celebrate the transition of power. And celebration of America as a place of renewing and improving, and that’s what Biden is trying to bring to his presidency.”

Just two weeks ago she watched on TV from her home in Philadelphia as pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol, and she frantically tried to find out if her father was safe.

“And now, here we are,” Whitehouse said. “There is something to be said for hope and resilience, and the fact that after that happened, they went back in and finished the business of confirming Joe Biden. And even though this is going to be a very different inauguration from the past, because of safety and the raging coronavirus, on the other hand, history moves forward. ... I find a lot of comfort in that. We move forward, we are tested, and we respond, and hopefully, we grow.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.