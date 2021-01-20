Woman stabbed at Holiday Inn in Dedham during robbery

Dedham police responded to the robbery at 5:51 a.m., Chief Michael d’Entremont said. The woman was found suffering from stab wounds and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from d’Entremont.

An 18-year-old Providence woman was stabbed during a robbery at a Holiday Inn in Dedham Wednesday morning, police said.

Police are hunting for a suspect who allegedly entered a room at the inn and threatened to shoot its occupants, three men and three women, the statement said. The suspect pointed a black semi-automatic firearm at the occupants and robbed them of their wallets, bags, and other possessions, according to the statement.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7-inch man wearing a gray mask and black clothing, the statement said.

D’Entremont declined to release the names of anyone involved in the incident.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

