Woman supported by former Patriots player Ben Watson among those pardoned by Trump

“This clemency is supported by Ben Watson formerly of the National Football League, Judge Sandra Jenkins of the Louisiana state courts, and Sister Marjorie Herbert, who serves as President and CEO of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, among many others,” the statement said.

In a statement early Wednesday, the White House identified the pardoned woman as Syrita Steib-Martin, whom officials said received a “full pardon” from the outgoing president.

One of the people granted a full pardon by Donald Trump in the waning hours of his presidency was a New Orleans woman whose request was supported by former New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson, according to the White House.

According to the White House, Steib-Martin was convicted at age 19 of “use of fire to commit a felony” and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $2 million in restitution. The incident had involved the robbery of a car dealership, according to published reports.

Following her release from prison, the White House said, Steib-Martin became a criminal justice reform advocate and started Operation Restoration, which offers educational and job opportunities to women transitioning back to society after incarceration.

“With today’s pardon, Ms. Steib-Martin is relieved of the crushing restitution she incurred at such a young age,” the statement said.

Her pardon was part of the flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s time in office that benefited more than 140 people.

Steib-Martin in 2018 had praised Watson, then playing for the New Orleans Saints, for his efforts in support of a bill in Louisiana, which later passed, to restore voting rights to some former felons on probation and parole, according to an article on nola.com.

Watson and a teammate had sent a letter to a state senator while the bill was pending that read, “As professional athletes, we are blessed to have a platform that allows us to yield our loud voices for change,” the nola.com report said. “We choose to use this platform now to request that your restore the right to vote to those who also live, work and make change daily in our community. Keeping this fundamental right from those because of one mistake is undemocratic, unfair and inhumane.”

Watson played six seasons for the Patriots from 2004 to 2009 and returned to New England for his final season in 2019. He also played for the Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns during his 15 seasons in the NFL.

Steib-Martin founded Operation Restoration in 2016, according to her biography on the group’s website.

“Syrita started Operation Restoration to eradicate the roadblocks she faced when returning to society after incarceration,” the biography says, adding that she also wrote a bill in 2017 that ultimately passed which bans public colleges in Louisiana from asking applicants questions about their criminal histories for purposes of admissions.

The biography also says she “has an unrelenting passion to help formerly incarcerated women succeed.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.