Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman accompanies Harris to inauguration

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who has been credited with leading a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber during the Capitol attack, accompanied Vice President Harris to the inauguration ceremony.

Goodman, who is Black, was seen in a widely circulated video appearing to provoke rioters who stormed the Capitol in order to encourage them to follow him up a flight of stairs, away from the chamber that had reportedly not yet been secured.

Goodman, in his new role as acting Senate sergeant-at-arms, could be seen walking into the Capitol with Harris, her husband Douglas Emhoff, and President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.