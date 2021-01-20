Mass. reports 3,987 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 78 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 78 to 13,547, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 3,987 Wednesday, while the seven-day average was 4,334.

Since the fall, the state has seen an alarming rise in cases of the deadly virus, accompanied by a smaller rise in the number of deaths. In recent days, the surge seems to have lost momentum. But concerns are rising about a new coronavirus variant that, according to experts, could fuel another spike in cases and deaths.

The DPH said 90,154 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,209 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 82,567 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 12.53 million. New antigen tests were completed for 4,660 people, bringing that total to 437,602.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.86 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The DPH said the rate would be 7.3 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

