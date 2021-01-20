Middlesex sheriff’s office prepares to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

The Middlesex sheriff’s office offered inmates at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica a question-and-answer session with infectious disease specialists Tuesday, as officials prepare to begin COVID-19 vaccinations of incarcerated people later this week, authorities said.

Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian, Dr. Alysse Wurcel of Tufts Medical Center, and Dr. Kathryn Stephenson of Harvard University responded to questions about how quickly immunity begins after vaccination, the vaccine development timeline, and whether face masks are necessary after vaccination, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Koutoujian said in the statement that the forums “were an incredible opportunity for some of those in our custody to ask the experts questions about the vaccine.”