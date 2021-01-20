Trump’s late-night pardon blast benefits 143 people, but not the ex-president himself or his family

Trump also pardoned two former Republican members of Congress, Rick Renzi of Arizona and Randall ’'Duke’' Cunningham of California. Both had completed prison terms that stemmed from corruption convictions. A third, Robert “Robin” Hayes of North Carolina, was pardoned after finishing a probation sentence for making a false statement during a federal investigation.

Among those who were pardoned or who had their sentences commuted on Trump’s final full day in office were the rapper Lil Wayne and former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has been serving a 28-year prison sentence on corruption charges.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday granted clemency to 143 people, using a final act of presidential power to extend mercy to former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon, well-connected celebrities, and nonviolent drug offenders — but he did not preemptively pardon himself or his family.

Before finally signing the paperwork shortly before midnight, the president spent part of Tuesday consumed with indecision over whether to pardon Bannon, according to two aides. The former Trump adviser was charged last year with defrauding donors to a charity established to privately fund the building of a wall on the southern border.

Some inside the White House believed Monday that Bannon would not get a pardon, but Trump continued to weigh the matter — balancing Bannon’s previous help to him, and potential to help him in the future, versus what he viewed as disloyal behavior at times.

Bannon, 67, and three others were accused of making fraudulent representations as they solicited more than $25 million in donations for a fund-raising campaign called ’'We Build the Wall,’' much of it from Trump’s supporters.

The former Breitbart News chairman had served as chief executive of Trump’s 2016 campaign and then White House chief strategist until he was ousted in August 2017 amid clashes with other aides. In recent months, Bannon had reestablished ties with Trump, vocally supporting his reelection and attempts to overturn the November results and speaking to him in recent weeks, officials said.

The last-minute clemency extended to Bannon underscores how Trump has used his presidential power to benefit allies and political backers. He had previously pardoned or commuted the sentences of his former campaign chairman, former national security adviser, and a former campaign foreign policy adviser.

On Tuesday, Trump also granted a pardon to GOP megadonor Elliott Broidy, 64, who pleaded guilty in October to acting as an unregistered foreign agent and lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Malaysian and Chinese interests. A Los Angeles investor, Broidy helped raise millions for Trump’s campaign before serving as the Republican National Committee’s national deputy finance chairman.

“Even Nixon didn’t pardon his cronies on the way out,” Noah Bookbinder, executive director of the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said in a statement. ’'Amazingly, in his final 24 hours in office, Donald Trump found one more way to fail to live up to the ethical standard of Richard Nixon.”

On Wednesday, with less than an hour left in his term, White House officials said Trump signed one final pardon: for Albert Pirro Jr., the former husband of a Fox News personality, Judge Jeanine Pirro, a Trump ally. Pirro was sentenced to serve 29 months in prison after being convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion in 2000.

Many of those who received clemency had the backing of an ally of the president, such as former adviser Kellyanne Conway, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former House speaker Newt Gingrich, or newly elected Senator Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, who were among those cited in the White House statement as supporters of various pardons.

Advocates for criminal justice reform lamented that many deserving people were overlooked, because the president appeared focused on handing out political favors.

“They all had something Trump wanted or benefited him in some kind of way,” Nichole Forde, 40, who hand-wrote her clemency petition in 2016 and is serving a 27-year sentence for nonviolent drug crimes, wrote in an e-mail from federal prison in Pekin, Ill. ’'I am not part of the Trump elite.”

While Trump in recent weeks had been strongly considering extending preemptive pardons to his adult children or even to himself following the attack on the Capitol, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and other advisers persuaded him that doing so would amount to an unnecessary admission of guilt, given that none has been charged with any crime or is known to be under federal investigation.

Trump’s lawyers argued that he could not pardon people without naming the potential crimes for which they were being pardoned and that preemptively granting people mercy before they were formally accused would set a bad precedent, a senior administration official said.

Advisers had been particularly opposed to Trump attempting to become the first president in history to pardon himself, believing the move might be unconstitutional and could further tarnish his legacy. They feared it could also antagonize Senate Republicans before they vote at his upcoming impeachment trial for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

A Washington Post-ABC poll released this week found significant public opposition to such a move, as well, with 68 percent of adults — including 34 percent of Republicans — opposed to a presidential self-pardon.

The president’s pardon power does not extend to investigations by state authorities, such as one underway by the Manhattan district attorney into the business practices of the Trump Organization.

Trump ultimately decided against other controversial pardons that he had also been considering, including for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, and the president’s own attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, who has not been charged with a crime but whose consulting business has come under scrutiny by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Trump had also contemplated pardoning Sheldon Silver, the former Democratic speaker of the New York State Assembly who was convicted of corruption. But the final list did not include his name.

And the president decided against a pardon for the star of the Netflix reality show ’'Tiger King,” known as “Joe Exotic,” despite high optimism from the zookeeper’s camp. On Tuesday, his supporters stationed a stretch limo near the prison where he is incarcerated to squire him home had his pardon been granted.

Trump also pardoned Ken Kurson, a political consultant who was editor in chief of the New York Observer while it was owned by Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law. Kurson had been charged in October with cyberstalking related to his divorce from his now former wife and had not yet gone to trial.

The president issued a full pardon to Paul Erickson, a GOP political operative who had been sentenced to seven years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering after pleading guilty to a scheme to defraud investors in oil development company. Separately, Erickson was romantically linked to a Russian woman who pleaded guilty to conspiring to infiltrate conservative groups.