Harvard graduate and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman delivered an original composition promoting unity and equity on the steps of the Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Watch it below in full.

Amanda Gorman, 22, the youngest inauguration poet in U.S. history, reads her poem "The Hill We Climb" during the inauguration of President Joe Biden Wednesday.