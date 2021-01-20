fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as 46th president of the United States at noon.

Updated January 20, 2021, 42 minutes ago
A general view of the White House on January 20, 2021.
A general view of the White House on January 20, 2021.Eric Thayer/Getty

